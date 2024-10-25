Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: ISL southern derby clash in Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC faces Bengaluru FC in a crucial ISL match, carrying past wounds and memories. The electrifying atmosphere is sure to ignite the stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC takes on Bengaluru FC in the 2024-25 Indian Super League on Friday (October 25) . The match kicks off at 7:30 pm in Kochi. Bengaluru FC currently holds the top spot with 13 points, while Blasters are in sixth position having collected 8 points.

KBFC aims for victory in this southern derby against an undefeated Bengaluru FC, who are yet to concede a goal in this edition of the league. Mikael Stahre's side is riding high on confidence after their recent win against Mohammedan SC in Kolkata.

As Blasters step onto the field with past defeats in mind, the intensity of this rivalry will undoubtedly electrify the stadium. The Yellow Army hopes that head coach coach Stahre’s strategies will inflict pain on BFC. Though the Tuskers started the 2024-25 ISL season with a 2-1 home-loss to Punjab FC, they have grown in stature as the league progressed.

KBFC are unbeaten in their last four outings, recording two wins and as many draws in the process. The two-time ISL runners-up came-from-behind to get the better of Mohammedan last time out. Mirjalol Kasimov put the Black Panthers ahead from the penalty spot in the first-half. However, Stahre's side fought back in the second-half and netted twice thanks to substitute Kwame Peprah and Jesus Jimenez.

Captain Adrian Luna's return from illness strengthens the midfield. The attacking trio of Noha Sadoui, Peprah, and Jimenez will need to be at their creative best to breach Bengaluru's solid defense.

Blasters also need to address their habit of conceding goals in every match. Head coach Stahre has confirmed that while the team's attacking style will continue, tactical adjustments will be made based on the opponent.

This will be the 16th ISL encounter between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru has won nine matches, while Kerala Blasters has recorded four victories. Only two matches have ended in a draw. Bengaluru has scored a total of 24 goals, while Kerala Blasters have found the back of the net 16 times.

