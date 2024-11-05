Waqf land dispute in Munambam not just Hindu-Muslim issue, it involves Christians too: Prakash Javadekar

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar says Munambam's Waqf land issue affects Hindus, Christians, and involves nationwide Waqf Board claims. He urges Kerala's government to clarify land ownership and criticizes LDF and UDF for selective outrage on international issues.

Palakkad: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has emphasized that the ongoing Waqf land issue in Munambam is not a Hindu-Muslim issue but involves Christians as well. He pointed out that the problem of Waqf land claims spans across India, with the Waqf Board asserting control over various properties. He highlighted concerns over the lack of legal recourse for those affected, stating that people cannot even approach the courts but must instead deal directly with the Waqf Board. Javadekar accused the board of attempting to evict people from the Munambam area.

Javadekar further urged the Kerala government to clarify the extent of Waqf land in Munambam. He called for a clear classification of the land—whether it is government land, private land, or property belonging to other religious groups—so that the public can understand the issue better.

In his remarks, Javadekar also criticized the LDF and UDF in Kerala for their stance on international issues. He pointed out that while both parties are vocal about the Palestine issue, they remain silent on the attacks by Hamas and the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Additionally, he accused them of failing to condemn the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.

The BJP leader also noted similar Waqf land issues in other parts of Kerala, such as Kalpathy and Nooranad. He took aim at both the LDF and UDF for their past associations with controversial figures, including welcoming the controversial leader Madani.

On the Sandeep Varier issue, Javdekar dismissed it by stating that there is no conflict within the BJP.

