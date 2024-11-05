World News
In the 19th century, Alaska was part of Russia. The United States purchased it from Russia for 2 cents per acre
The United States has the largest air force in the world
On average, Americans consume about 100 acres of pizza every day. Pizza culture is booming in the US
The United States flag has 50 stars, representing the 50 states
Rhode Island is the smallest state, while Alaska is the largest. Hawaii, made up of multiple islands, is the widest state
The United States has no official language. Spanish is the second most common language spoken after English
High school student Robert G. Heft designed the current flag of the United States
The Statue of Liberty is actually located in New Jersey, not New York. It was a gift from France to the United States
New York City, the largest city in the US, was originally named New Amsterdam, changed in the 17th century
Women gained the right to vote in the United States in 1920. Before that, they did not have voting rights