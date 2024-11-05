World News

USA: 10 lesser known facts about the largest democracy in the world

Alaska Was Purchased from Russia

In the 19th century, Alaska was part of Russia. The United States purchased it from Russia for 2 cents per acre

The USA Has the World's Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest air force in the world

Americans Eat About 100 Acres of Pizza Daily

On average, Americans consume about 100 acres of pizza every day. Pizza culture is booming in the US

The 50 Stars on the US Flag

The United States flag has 50 stars, representing the 50 states

Smallest and Largest US States

Rhode Island is the smallest state, while Alaska is the largest. Hawaii, made up of multiple islands, is the widest state

The USA Has No Official Language

The United States has no official language. Spanish is the second most common language spoken after English

The US Flag Was Designed by a Student

High school student Robert G. Heft designed the current flag of the United States

The Statue of Liberty, a Gift from France

The Statue of Liberty is actually located in New Jersey, not New York. It was a gift from France to the United States

New York Was Once New Amsterdam

New York City, the largest city in the US, was originally named New Amsterdam, changed in the 17th century

Women's Suffrage in the USA

Women gained the right to vote in the United States in 1920. Before that, they did not have voting rights

