Champions League 2024-25: Barca thrash Bayern, Man City put five past Sparta Prague

Barcelona exacted sweet revenge against Bayern Munich in the Champions League with a resounding 4-1 victory. Raphinha's hat-trick propelled Barca to a dominant win in Catalonia. The Brazilian opened the scoring in the first minute. Bayern equalized through Harry Kane in the 18th minute. Lewandowski restored Barca's lead nine minutes from break. Raphinha then completed his hat-trick with goals in the 45th and 56th minutes, sealing a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

Manchester City 5-0 Sparta Prague

In another match of the day, Manchester City routed Sparta Prague 5-0 at Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland netted a brace for the hosts. Phil Foden opened the scoring in the third minute. Pep Guardiola's side shifted into top gear in the second half. Haaland found the back of the net in the 58th and 68th minutes, either side of Joh Stones 64th-minute effort. Matheus Nunes completed the drubbing as he converted a penalty kick in the 88th-minute.

RB Leipzig1-0 Liverpool, Lille upset Atletico

Liverpool edged past RB Leipzig 1-0. Daniel Nunez's 27th minute effort separated the two sides at Red Bull Arena Leipzig. With this victory, Liverpool are now level on points with leaders Aston Villa in the standings. The Reds have won each of their three Champions League games so far to collect nine points.

Meanwhile Lille upset Atletico Madrid 3-1. Riding high after their victory over Real Madrid in the previous Champions League match, Lille produced a comeback after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Julian Alvarez put Diego Simeone's side ahead inside the opening eight minutes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Jonathan David starred for Lille with a brace, scoring in the 74th and 89th minutes.

