Lionel Messi picks 4 potential Ballon d'Or winners and Jude Bellingham is NOT one of them

Lionel Messi discusses potential successors to the Ballon d'Or throne, naming four players he believes could claim the prestigious award in the future.

Lionel Messi, the current Ballon d’Or holder, discussed potential successors to his prestigious title, highlighting four players he believes could claim the honour in the future. However, the notable absence of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham from Messi’s selections has sparked intrigue.

In a recent interview with L’Equipe, Messi didn't pick Bellingham’s despite stellar performances, including his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer and accolades like the Golden Boy Award and the Kopa Trophy, he did not feature in Messi’s considerations for future Ballon d’Or winners.

Messi, while speaking to L’Equipe, named Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Barcelona’s rising talent Lamine Yamal as potential contenders for the prestigious award in the years to come. This omission of Bellingham from Messi’s list raises questions about the reasons behind it, prompting speculation among football enthusiasts.

