Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lionel Messi picks 4 potential Ballon d'Or winners and Jude Bellingham is NOT one of them

    Lionel Messi discusses potential successors to the Ballon d'Or throne, naming four players he believes could claim the prestigious award in the future.

    Football Lionel Messi picks 4 potential Ballon d'Or winners and Jude Bellingham is NOT one of them osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Lionel Messi, the current Ballon d’Or holder, discussed potential successors to his prestigious title, highlighting four players he believes could claim the honour in the future. However, the notable absence of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham from Messi’s selections has sparked intrigue.

    In a recent interview with L’Equipe, Messi didn't pick Bellingham’s despite stellar performances, including his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer and accolades like the Golden Boy Award and the Kopa Trophy, he did not feature in Messi’s considerations for future Ballon d’Or winners.

    Messi, while speaking to L’Equipe, named Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Barcelona’s rising talent Lamine Yamal as potential contenders for the prestigious award in the years to come. This omission of Bellingham from Messi’s list raises questions about the reasons behind it, prompting speculation among football enthusiasts.

    Also Read: Will Kylian Mbappe snub Real Madrid again? PSG boss Luis Enrique hints at potential transfer U-turn

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    sports Luis Enrique sparks speculation on Kylian Mbappe's transfer decision osf

    Will Kylian Mbappe snub Real Madrid again? PSG boss Luis Enrique hints at potential transfer U-turn

    Football AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation osf

    AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation

    Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma assault in Goa hotel: Report osf

    Women footballers accuse AIFF official Deepak Sharma of assault in Goa hotel: Report

    Football Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club osf

    Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club

    Football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores in 150th game (WATCH) osf

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores in 150th game (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal 6 poll guarantees: No powercuts, statehood to Delhi & more gcw

    Kejriwal's 6 poll guarantees: No powercuts, statehood to Delhi & more

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos and video: Actress flaunts her curves in see-through white gown RBA

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos and video: Actress flaunts her curves in see-through white gown

    Off duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH) snt

    Off-duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH)

    Country will burn if BJP wins 'match-fixed' Lok Sabha Elections': Rahul Gandhi at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH) gcw

    'Country will burn if BJP wins 'match-fixed' Lok Sabha Elections': Rahul Gandhi at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH)

    Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit gcw eai

    Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon