  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air pollution in Europe biggest threat to human health, killing over 3,00,000 people in a year: Report

    Heart disease and strokes are the leading causes of premature mortality attributed to air pollution, followed by lung illnesses such as cancer.

    Air pollution in Europe biggest threat to human health killing over 300000 people in a year Report
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Europe, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 11:01 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Premature fatalities from fine particle air pollution have decreased by 10% each year in Europe. However, according to the European Environment Agency on Monday, the invisible killer still accounts for 307,000 deaths per year. According to an EEA analysis, if EU states adopted the World Health Organization's most recent air quality criteria, the number of fatalities recorded in 2019 might be cut in half. The number of deaths associated with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was estimated to be 346,000 in 2018.

    According to the European Union's air pollution statistics centre, the apparent decline in mortality the following year was attributed partly to favourable weather but, more importantly, to a steady improvement in air quality across the continent. According to the analysis, tiny particles penetrating deeply into the lungs caused roughly a million premature deaths in the 27 EU member countries in the early 1990s.

    In 2019, 53,800 individuals were killed by fine particulate matter in Germany, 49,900 in Italy, 29,800 in France, and 23,300 in Spain. With 39,300 fatalities per capita, Poland had the highest number of fatalities.

    Also Read | Exposure to air pollution may significantly increase risk of depression, reveals study

    The EEA also records premature deaths connected to two additional major pollutants but does not include them in its total toll to prevent doubling up. Nitrogen dioxide-related deaths, primarily from cars, trucks, and thermal power plants, decreased by a fifth to 40,000 between 2018 and 2019. In 2019, the number of people killed by ground-level ozone fell 13% to 16,800. According to the organisation, air pollution is still the most severe environmental danger to human health in Europe.

    Heart disease and strokes are the leading causes of premature mortality attributed to air pollution, followed by lung illnesses such as cancer. Atmospheric pollution can damage lung development in children, induce respiratory infections, and worsen asthma. Even if the situation is improving, the European Environment Agency (EEA) cautioned in September that most EU nations were still exceeding recommended pollution levels, whether they were European recommendations or more aggressive WHO objectives. According to the United Nations, air pollution causes seven million premature deaths worldwide each year, on par with smoking and lousy food.

    Also Read | Delhi could witness worst smog episode in 2021 , longest in four years: Report

    Compared to 2005, the EU targets reducing premature deaths from fine air pollution by at least 55% by 2030. The organisation thinks that if air pollution continues to fall at its present rate, the goal will be fulfilled by 2032.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French President Emmanuel Macron hails global tax agreement gcw

    'Historic': French President Emmanuel Macron hails global tax agreement

    Video Icon
    EU Ursula von der Leyen 70 per cent of people fully vaccinated gcw

    EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says 70 per cent of people in bloc fully vaccinated against COVID

    Video Icon
    In Italy Maenza you can buy house just for Rs 87 gcw

    No fraud: In Italy's Maenza, you can buy house just for Rs 87

    Video Icon
    France airlifts people out of Afghanistan including 21 Indians gcw

    France airlifts 216 people out of Afghanistan, including 21 Indians

    Video Icon
    Germany offer booster doses against COVID-19 gcw

    Germany to offer booster doses against COVID-19 starting in September

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Delhi ready for steps like complete lockdown will have limited impact Govt to SC on air pollution gcw

    Delhi ready for steps like complete lockdown, will have limited impact: Govt to SC on air pollution

    Video Icon
    Urfi Javed gets trolled for her dress; here is what netizens have to say drb

    Urfi Javed gets trolled for her dress; here is what netizens have to say

    Video Icon
    Violence erupts in JNU campus ABVP and AISA trade charges some students injured

    Violence erupts in JNU campus; ABVP and AISA trade charges, some students injured

    Video Icon
    Kerala Sabarimala Temple reopens today with various COVID restrictions Details inside gcw

    Kerala: Sabarimala Temple reopens today with various COVID restrictions; Details inside

    Video Icon
    US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually today gcw

    US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually today

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon