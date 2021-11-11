Delhi could witness worst smog episode in 2021 , longest in four years: Report

According to the Centre for Science and Environment, this year might be the worst pollution event for Delhi and its surrounding territories. According to the green think-tank, haze in the Delhi-NCR area is predicted to continue for two days. As a result, the first significant pollution outbreak in Delhi might be the longest in four years. According to Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, CSE research and advocacy, the season's first smog incident was caused by a combination of poor weather, stubble burning, and firecrackers.

According to CSE statistics, the average daily contribution of smoke from agricultural fires was the lowest in the past four years between the middle of October and November 8. On November 7, the contribution of smoke to Delhi's PM level peaked at 48 per cent. According to the green think-tank, the first haze event of the year has already lasted six days, matching the durations of 2018 and 2020. However, if conditions do not improve, this might rise considerably higher, even breaking the 2019 record of eight days. So far this year, the average smog intensity is 329 micrograms per cubic metre every day.

Also Read | Delhi air quality 'severe'; national capital tops 10 most polluted cities in India

This is 7% lower than the 2020 pollution level and 3% lower than the 2019 smog level. It is, nevertheless, roughly 9% more severe than the pollution of 2018. Despite comparatively windier local circumstances, the green think tank criticised the city's lack of pollution control measures for the city's extended length of smog events. The investigation was conducted using real-time data from the currently operational air quality monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR and the broader Indo-Gangetic Plain.

Also Read | Toxic Yamuna: Sprinkling water in river to remove foam? Delhi govt mocked for 'gimmick'