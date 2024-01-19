First Look: Ram Lalla's idol installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum

The 51-inch idol, covered with a delicate veil, was transported to the temple on Wednesday. The placement ceremony, marked by Vedic rituals and the participation of revered acharyas, signifies a crucial step towards the 'pran-pratishta' ceremony on January 22

In a significant milestone leading up to the much-anticipated 'pran-pratishta' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla was reverently placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a skilled sculptor from Mysuru with a family legacy spanning five generations of renowned sculptors, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was transported to the temple on Wednesday.

The unveiling of the idol, shrouded in a delicate veil, took place during the placement ceremony on Thursday, with the first images shared by Vishwa Hindu Parishad's media in-charge, Sharad Sharma. Vedic Brahmins and esteemed acharyas orchestrated sacred worship ceremonies within the temple premises, with active participation from members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra.

Arun Dixit, a priest integral to the consecration ceremony, revealed that the idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon amidst the resonant chants of prayers. The 'pradhan sankalp,' a crucial ritual for invoking divine blessings, was performed by Anil Mishra, a trust member, with a profound intention to consecrate Lord Ram for the welfare of all, the nation, humanity, and those contributing to the temple's realization.

Dixit further detailed the completion of various rituals and the distribution of vastras (sacred clothing) to Brahmins, signifying the meticulous progress in the preparation for the 'pran-pratishta' ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the ceremony on January 22, where a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will conduct the principal rituals. Invitations have been extended to several celebrities and distinguished personalities for the momentous event.

The temple, long-awaited by devotees, is anticipated to be open to the public on January 23. Commencing with the laying of the foundation stone at the historically significant birthplace of Lord Ram, the temple's construction is a culmination of the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in 2019, which resolved the temple-mosque dispute and paved the way for the fulfillment of a longstanding cultural aspiration.