    5 Indian Ice creams, including 2 from Karnataka, make it to top 100 global list

    A new global list by Pud Atlas features five Indian ice creams, highlighting Corner House's 'Death by Chocolate' and Ideal Pabbas'', 'Gadbad' alongside Mumbai's Apsara Ice Cream's 'Guava,' K. Rustum & Company's 'Ice Cream Sandwich,' and Naturals' 'Tender Coconut.' Italian ice creams topped the list. The inclusion underscores India's rising global ice cream recognition.

    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    A new list of the world’s top 100 iconic ice creams has been released, showcasing a sweet victory for Indian ice cream parlours. The list, compiled by the online food and tourism platform Pud Atlas, includes five Indian ice creams, with two notable entries from Karnataka.

    Among the Indian selections, Corner House in Bengaluru and Ideal Pabba's in Mangalore stand out. These popular local favourites have made a significant mark on the global stage. Corner House is renowned for its indulgent 'Death by Chocolate,' while Ideal Pabbas is celebrated for its delightful 'Gadbad.'

    The global list also features 'Guava' from Apsara Ice Cream in Mumbai, 'Ice Cream Sandwich' from K. Rustum & Company, also in Mumbai, and 'Tender Coconut' from Naturals in Mumbai. Each selection represents a unique taste of India’s diverse ice cream offerings.

    Interestingly, both Pabba's Ideal and Naturals are owned by Kannadigas. Ideal Pabba's Prabhakar Kamath and Naturals’ Raghunandan Kamath (who recently passed away) have brought their passion for quality ice cream to international attention.

    In a notable global presence, the top spots on the list were claimed by Italian creations. 'Pistachio' from Castiglione Shop in Bologna, 'Pistachio' from Galliera 49 Shop, and 'Salted Pistachio' from Don Peppino Shop in Catania were recognized for their excellence.

    The release of this list by Pud Atlas highlights the growing recognition of Indian ice cream on the world stage and celebrates the excellence of these local gems.

