PM Modi commemorates 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, highlights Agneepath Scheme as crucial military reform (WATCH)

Dras: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 26) addressed the nation during his visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the soldiers martyred during the 1999 Kargil War. Speaking at the Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the Agneepath Scheme as a necessary reform for the Indian Army.

"For decades, discussions have taken place in Parliament and various committees about the need to make the armed forces younger. The average age of Indian soldiers being higher than the global average has raised concerns. Despite this, the will to address this critical security challenge was lacking," PM Modi said. "The country has now addressed this concern through the Agneepath Scheme, which aims to keep the forces continuously fit for war."

PM Modi also slammed those who have politicised this sensitive issue related to national security. "Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive topic a subject of politics. These are the same people who weakened our forces by running scams worth thousands of crores and who hindered the modernization of our Air Force and the development of the Tejas fighter plane," he asserted.

Addressing claims that the Agneepath Scheme was designed to save pension money, PM Modi countered, "Some are spreading the misconception that this scheme aims to save on pensions. The question of pension for today's recruits will arise only after 30 years. We have respected this decision taken by the forces because, for us, the security of the country is paramount, not politics."

PM Modi further highlighted the opposition's misleading claims about military reforms. "These are the same people who lied about One Rank One Pension by showing Rs 500 crore. It is our government that implemented One Rank One Pension, providing over Rs 1.25 lakh crore to ex-servicemen. These are also the same people who did not build a war memorial for the martyrs even after seven decades of independence and failed to provide adequate bulletproof jackets for our soldiers on the border."

