Raayan REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram's film worth your time? Read this

Dhanush's highly awaited second directorial effort, "Raayan," will be released in theatres globally on July 26, 2024. The film features an outstanding cast, including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, S.J. Suryah, and Dhanush in the lead part. Stay tuned for the audience's reaction to Dhanush's flick Raayan. As the Tamil action thriller film plays out on the big screen, audiences are eager to share their opinions and experiences on social media. Keep an eye out for the latest developments and crowd responses when the decision is revealed.

Raayan Premise

Raayan, an ordinary young guy, sets out on a journey to get revenge for his family's murders by immersing himself in the perilous world of an organised criminal syndicate to find those responsible.

Raayan's Cast and Crew

"Raayan" is Dhanush's second filmmaker film, following " Paandi." In February, Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan said that, while he did not write the script for "Raayan," he plays an important part in the film.

#Raayan 🔥🔥🔥#Dhanush as a director > as an actor ! BANGER 50th film indeed 👏



Bruh has learnt everything from vetrimaaran it seems, brilliant screenplay & execution 💥#Raayan #RaayanFromTodaypic.twitter.com/fYYvC2X5Jc — Sarwan KP (@sarwankp_offl) July 26, 2024

The cast includes Dhanush as Raayan "Raaya," S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Kishan as Raayan's brother, Kalidas Jayaram as Raayan's brother, Dushara Vijayan as Raayan's sister, and Selvaraghavan, as well as notable performances from Imman Annachi, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Aranthangi Nisha, Anikha Surendran, and Ramachandran Durairaj. This great cast is expected to provide captivating performances, building excitement for the film.

#Raayan Interval: Brilliant so far. A film that steadily builds up its intensity with a terrific cast and staging - @dhanushkraja the director shines big. Simple storyline but it is damn engaging, many scenes wonderfully put together and executed on screen. Interval block 🔥👌 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 26, 2024

A.R. Rahman wrote the film's music. The first single, "Adangaatha Asuran," was published on May 9, 2024, the second single, "Water Packet," on May 24, and the third single, "Raayan Rumble," on July 5. The audio debut for the whole album took place on July 6, 2024, at Sriram Engineering College in Chennai.

#Raayan Second Half > First Half 🔥Most of the SJSuryah's portions are placed in the 2nd Half & has high theatrical moment🤜🤞🤛 pic.twitter.com/P93ZNaRw63 — Random Guy (@pettasiva2) July 26, 2024

#Raayan 1st half is the best first half of the decade 💥💥💥💥💥💥

Goosebumps 😭😭😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 @dhanushkraja Asuraaaaaaaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



ARR proved why is the Isai Puyal ♥️♥️♥️♥️#Dhanush #RaayanFDFS pic.twitter.com/iO4Wl7egep — Smiley sᎪᏒᎾ ❤️ (@ins_HERO) July 26, 2024

Dhanush authored and directed the film, which was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the company Sun Pictures. Om Prakash handled the cinematography, while Prasanna GK did the editing. Dhanush's recent release was "Captain Miller" in 2023, and he is also due to participate in the multilingual film "Kubera," directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. With "Raayan," Dhanush broadens his reach as a performer and filmmaker.

