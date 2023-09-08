Zeenat Aman shares sweet memory of Norway issuing stamps in her honour - READ

Zeenat Aman opened up about her surprising reaction when she visited Oslo in 2016. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zeenat posted her vintage throwback photo and opened up on the sweet memory of Norway issuing stamps in her honour.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and others. The 71-year-old actress last made an appearance in Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Panipat made her Instagram debut a few months back. Since then, fans eagerly look forward to her musings on different topics. While the evergreen actress has gone candid about many aspects of her career, in her latest post, Zeenat Aman opened up on a heartwarming surprise she received during her visit to Oslo in 2016.

ALSO READ: Nivin Pauly's movie ' Action Hero Biju' gears up for its sequel

Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "In 2016, while attending a film festival in Oslo, I received a wonderful surprise on stage. I was felicitated for my contribution to Indian cinema when Norway’s Postal Department issued a special stamp in my honour. I was given a giant replica of it and 60 stamps for my own use."

She added, "I was thrilled by this novel gesture of appreciation. But I was unsure whether the stamps would actually work, so the next morning, I bought a ream of postcards, wrote out messages to my friends, slapped a Zeenat Aman stamp onto each, crossed my fingers, and dropped the cards into a postbox."

She also shares, "Some weeks later, when I was back in Bombay, I began to receive texts and calls from my friends. All of whom were exclaiming with delight, having received my postcards in the mail!."

Zeenat kept the few remaining sheets carefully. She wrote, "I suppose that a limited number of these stamps got released. They are out of print now, so I have kept my few remaining sheets carefully since I really did feel honoured by this gesture."

ALSO READ: Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film