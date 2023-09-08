Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nivin Pauly's movie ' Action Hero Biju' gears up for its sequel

    The pre-production work on the film 'Action Hero Biju' has started. The film is produced by Pauly Junior Pictures. All the auditions for the film were done earlier.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Nivin Pauly's action hero Biju, released in 2016 and directed by Abrid Shine, is a film that attracted the audience by presenting police life realistically. The film progresses through the lives of SI Biju Paulus, a police officer, and his colleagues.

    The film travels through the day-to-day operations of a station and the funny, painful, and exciting events that occur in between. Now the second part of the film is being prepared. All the auditions for the film were done earlier.

    Now the pre-production work on the film has started. The film is produced by Pauly Junior Pictures. Action Hero Biju was Nivin Pauly's first film as a producer. The film was released on February 4, 2016.

    Anu Emmanuel was the heroine of the film. Suraj Venjaramoodu's performance in the film was much appreciated.

    At the same time, Nivin Pauly's film 'Ramachandra Boss & Co', which gave the audience a wonderful treat during Onam, continues to run successfully. Nivin Pauly and Hanif Adeni's collaboration film tells the story of a gangster and a robber, filled with heart-pounding laughs as well as thrills.

    However, the film is being degraded heavily since the day of its release. In Book My Show and other reviews, the intentional degradation is clearly understood. Now the makers of the film have come forward with legal action against such activities.
     

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 2:58 PM IST
