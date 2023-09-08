Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Jawan was finally released in theatres on September 7. Fans and netizens cannot stop themselves from raving about the nuanced performances of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and joining the list of Bollywood celebs who are in awe of the magnificent on-screen charisma is Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit.

    Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Jawan fever has gripped the entire nation. From SRK fans to critics and colleagues of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. All are applauding and raving about the Atlee Kumar directorial. Recently, Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram stories and expressed that she cannot wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller extravaganza pan-Indian drama film on the screens in theatres. "Getting ready to be mesmerized by your amazing performance yet again @iamsrk. I Can't wait to watch it in the theatre!", Madhuri wrote on her Instagram stories as she also shared the trailer of the film.

    ALSO READ: Danny Masterson aka Steven Hyde of 'The '70s Show', charged with rape; convicted to 30-years prison

    Madhuri Dixit is not the first actor who is going to watch Jawan. On Thursday night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out to watch Jawan. Before them, Kangana Ranaut also praised Shah Rukh Khan's starrer and called the superstar a cinema god. Ileana D’Cruz also watched the movie last night. The television actors Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Sriti Jha also saw Jawan.

    Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to the response his film is getting and shared that he is overwhelmed with it. "Wow, I have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed. I will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan," he wrote.

    Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra and Vijay Sethupathi in key and main roles. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo in the movie. Jawan has become the highest Bollywood opener of all time. The Atlee directorial broke all records by earning over Rs 75 crore nett in India on day 1 for all languages.

    ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online ADC

    Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online

    Danny Masterson aka Steven Hyde of 'The '70s Show', charged with rape; convicted to 30-years prison ATG

    Danny Masterson aka Steven Hyde of 'The '70s Show', charged with rape; convicted to 30-years prison

    Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika vma

    Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai rkn

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai

    Jawan Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khans kind, humble reaction when he first met superstar; know details ADC

    Jawan: Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khan’s kind reaction when he first met superstar; know details

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax

    16 year old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam honoured by Sharifs Malala gcw

    16-year-old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam; honoured by Sharifs, Malala

    WATCH Man throws haldi on Maharashtra Revenue Minister amid reservation row; beaten by supporters snt

    WATCH: Man beaten up after throwing haldi on Maharashtra Revenue Minister amid reservation row

    Puthupally bypoll result: Chandy Oommen, the son who kept the legacy alive anr

    Puthupally bypoll result: Chandy Oommen, the son who kept the legacy alive

    Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online ADC

    Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon