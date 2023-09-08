Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

Jawan was finally released in theatres on September 7. Fans and netizens cannot stop themselves from raving about the nuanced performances of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and joining the list of Bollywood celebs who are in awe of the magnificent on-screen charisma is Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit.

Jawan fever has gripped the entire nation. From SRK fans to critics and colleagues of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. All are applauding and raving about the Atlee Kumar directorial. Recently, Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram stories and expressed that she cannot wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller extravaganza pan-Indian drama film on the screens in theatres. "Getting ready to be mesmerized by your amazing performance yet again @iamsrk. I Can't wait to watch it in the theatre!", Madhuri wrote on her Instagram stories as she also shared the trailer of the film.

Madhuri Dixit is not the first actor who is going to watch Jawan. On Thursday night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out to watch Jawan. Before them, Kangana Ranaut also praised Shah Rukh Khan's starrer and called the superstar a cinema god. Ileana D’Cruz also watched the movie last night. The television actors Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Sriti Jha also saw Jawan.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to the response his film is getting and shared that he is overwhelmed with it. "Wow, I have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed. I will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan," he wrote.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra and Vijay Sethupathi in key and main roles. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo in the movie. Jawan has become the highest Bollywood opener of all time. The Atlee directorial broke all records by earning over Rs 75 crore nett in India on day 1 for all languages.

