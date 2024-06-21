Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other sites

    Rasavathi Movie Leaked Online: 'Rasavathi,' directed by Santhakumar, known for his lauded work in 'Mouna Guru' and 'Magamuni,' masterfully intertwines a plot that spans the past and present, unfolding against the background of contemporary-day Kodaikanal.

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other torrent sites
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Rasavathi, featuring Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in prominent roles, was released in theatres on May 10, 2024. On June 21, it began broadcasting digitally on the Aha Tamil OTT platform. Rasavathi, directed by Santhakumar, known for his lauded work in Mouna Guru and Magamuni, masterfully intertwines a plot that spans the past and present, unfolding against the backdrop of contemporary-day Kodaikanal.

    The plot follows three crucial stages in the protagonist's life, performed by Arjun Das, and combines romance, action, and criminality. Set in a variety of places, including Kodaikanal, Madurai, Cuddalore, and Palani, the film captures the character of each environment, which is critical to the plot. 

    Rasavathi Cast 
    The film delves into complicated relationship dynamics, including love, rage, retribution, and sadness. Sujith Shanker, who previously appeared in Maheshinte Prathikaaram, plays the antagonist. Supporting cast members include GM Sundar, Sujatha, Ramya Subramaniyan, Reshma Venkatesh, Rishikanth, Arul Jothi, and Deepa.

    Unfortunately, within hours of its distribution on the OTT platform, the film "Rasavathi" was pirated. Santhakumar's directed film became a victim of unlawful copying and material sharing via unscrupulous websites as good reviews circulated. Links to the leaked content of "Rasavathi" were widely distributed on the internet.

    Join the fight against piracy: support creativity and say no to illegal downloads. Piracy hurts the entertainment business. When films and programmes are pirated online, it undermines the efforts of many people. By watching films through legal avenues like as cinemas, streaming platforms, or purchasing digital copies, you are supporting the industry and allowing filmmakers to continue producing. Let us work together to combat piracy and assure the industry's continued success.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
