'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' new poster unveiled; to release on THIS date [PHOTO]

The eagerly awaited sci-fi blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD' is poised to captivate global audiences when it premieres on June 27, 2024. Featuring a remarkable ensemble cast of Indian cinema legends including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film has already generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the trailer released earlier this month suggested that 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a futuristic take on the Mahabharat.

Censor Board Approval and Film Details

A week before the film’s release, Deepika Padukone unveiled a fresh new poster featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani standing beside each other with a sepia-toned sky as the backdrop. The film has been passed by the Censor Board and given a U/A certificate by the CBFC, with a run time just under three hours. The certificate revealed the need for a disclaimer about fictional content and cinematic liberties, and the excision of the word "Veedi" while referring to Kaal Bhairava, replacing it with "Devudu". Additionally, the film will now include a card reading "2898 AD" at the beginning of scene 2, denoting '6000 years after Mahabharata'.

ALSO READ: Nadanna Sambhavam REVIEW: Is Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu's family-drama worth watching? Read reaction

Intriguing Plot and Prophecy

The story begins in Kaashi, a land rich in resources and ruled by Saswata Chatterjee’s character, who demands complete loyalty. A prophecy reveals that a child will overthrow him, and this child is carried by Deepika Padukone’s character. To protect his reign, the king puts a bounty on her head, setting the stage for a gripping narrative that intertwines futuristic elements with ancient mythology.

Latest Videos