    Gaganachari REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Anarkali Marikar, Gokul Suresh's sci-fi comedy, worth your money? Read on

    Gaganachari Twitter Review: Anarkali Marikar and Aju Varghese's film is a humorous story that develops as an apartment housing three problematic bachelors morphs into a safe haven for a female alien fugitive. Read interesting reviews
     

    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    "Gaganachari," a dystopian sci-fi mockumentary directed by Arun Chandu, stars Anarkali Marikar, Aju Varghese, Gokul Suresh, and Ganesh Kumar. Ajith Vinayaka Films produced the film, while Sankar Sharma created the soundtrack. The film "Gaganachari" opens in cinemas on June 21, 2024. In the dystopian 2040s, a comic story develops as an apartment housing three problematic bachelors morphs into a safe haven for a female alien fugitive.

    About Gaganachari
    "Gaganachari" stars Aju Varghese, Gokul Suresh, Anarkali Marikar, and Ganesh Kumar. Arun Chandu directed the film, which was produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films. Surjith S. Pai did the cinematography, while Sankar Sharma created the music. Ceejay Achu handles editing, Meraki does visual effects, while Sankaran AS and KC Sidharthan provide sound design.

    Vivek Ranjith (BreakBorders) provides subtitles, while Vishnu Sujathan manages sound mixing. Executive producer Krishand oversees the project, which also includes authors Arun Chandu and Siva Sai, art director M Bawa, costume designer Bucy Baby John, makeup artist Ronex Xaviour, and production controller Sajeev Chandiroor. Rahul Balu Varghese and Praveen Raj handle still photography, making "Gaganachari" an exciting addition to the sci-fi genre.

    The debut of "Gaganachari" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as fans discuss this dystopian sci-fi mockumentary film.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
