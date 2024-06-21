Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NEET UGC 2024 row: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process, sends notice to NTA

    On Thursday, the court stayed proceedings in three high courts that were hearing petitions challenging the NEET-UG 2024 and calling for an independent investigation into alleged malpractices, including a paper leak and the award of grace marks.

    The Supreme Court on Friday (June 21) again declined to halt the NEET-UG 2024 counselling process amidst allegations of irregularities in the medical exam's conduct. Instead, the apex court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

    The Supreme Court has consolidated the new pleas with existing petitions and scheduled a hearing for July 8. On Thursday, the court stayed proceedings in three high courts that were hearing petitions challenging the NEET-UG 2024 and calling for an independent investigation into alleged malpractices, including a paper leak and the award of grace marks.

    A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti issued notices on four transfer petitions filed by the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG, along with 11 other petitions raising similar concerns. These matters have been combined with a batch of pending cases on the same issue, which are also set for a hearing on July 8.

    During the session, the counsel for the NTA requested a stay on the High Court proceedings. The court responded by instructing them to inform the High Court that a notice has been issued and the matter of the transfer has been filed.

    This development follows the Supreme Court's decision to issue a notice on a petition by the NTA seeking to transfer all NEET-UG 2024-related pleas from the High Courts to the apex court, effectively staying proceedings in these cases before the High Courts.

    The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti, emphasized that the matter has been tagged with related pleas and will be addressed comprehensively in the upcoming hearing.

