Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it

Tata Motors, a prominent player in the Indian automotive industry, has announced its upcoming launch of the Tata Nexon iCNG. This innovative vehicle marks Tata's entry into the realm of compressed natural gas (CNG) powered cars, aiming to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on performance.

Given that CNG vehicles are expected to grow significantly in market share in India over the next several years, Tata Motors intends to add more of them to its lineup. The carmaker displayed the Nexon iCNG at the Bharat Mobility Show and here are the top five things to expect from it.

Powerful engine

It is anticipated that this CNG vehicle would be equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 118 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque. The power output when using CNG mode is currently unknown. It is hoped that it would provide a more powerful performance than traditional CNG vehicles with a naturally aspirated engine.

Twin-cylinder technology

Twin-cylinder technology will be available on the Nexon iCNG, much like it is on contemporary Tata CNG vehicles. It conserves boot space by using two tiny cylinders rather than one large one.

Safety first priority

The automaker will use some cutting-edge technology to put safety first. Included in this will be a microswitch that, when the engine is being refuelled, automatically turns it off. Next, to limit gas leakage, leak-proof materials will be utilised for the CNG kit. In addition, we may anticipate that Tata will offer thermal incident prevention to prevent overheating and related mishaps.

Superior ECU

Single ECU for better system control is another much awaited feature. It will include characteristics including a modular fuel filter design, direct start in CNG, automated fuel switching, and a leak detecting system.

Increase in price

In addition to introducing additional CNG variations, the introduction will need an increase in price. This is true regardless of whether Tata Motors chooses to employ the tried-and-true 1.2-liter normally aspirated mill or the turbo-petrol combination. The latter is available on the CNG versions of Punch and Altroz.

The launch of Tata Nexon iCNG positions it directly against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, one of India's best-selling compact SUVs. Tata Motors aims to capture market share by offering a versatile vehicle that meets both performance and environmental standards.

