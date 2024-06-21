Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

Bengaluru, renowned for its rapid growth and global appeal, requires the construction of a second airport, according to Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil. During a meeting with officials on Thursday, Minister Patil emphasised the necessity of a second airport to alleviate the increasing pressure on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).



"In the fiscal year 2023–24, KIA saw 3.75 crore passengers and transported over 4 lakh metric tonnes of cargo. We consider a second airport essential due to the anticipated annual increase in passenger and cargo traffic," said MB Patil.

Minister Patil highlighted that KIA, the third busiest airport in India after Delhi and Mumbai, will struggle to manage the growing traffic in the coming years. "Bengaluru's population has already exceeded one million, and numerous global organisations operate here. Additionally, residents from certain districts of Andhra Pradesh also depend on KIA," he noted.

The Bengaluru International Airport Authority and the government reached an agreement in 2008 that prohibited the development of any new airport within a 150-kilometer radius of KIA for 25 years, or until 2033. With just nine years remaining in this term, Minister Patil stressed the urgency of initiating plans for a second airport. "By 2033, the pressure on KIA will be immense, and by 2040, managing the freight volume will become challenging. Land acquisition, compensation distribution, and other preparatory works will take a long time, so we must act immediately," he asserted.

The establishment of a second airport will not only distribute the air traffic load but also promote industrial growth beyond Bengaluru, thereby fostering regional development. The presence of an additional airport will improve the city's infrastructure, attract more investments, and improve overall connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru International Airport Corporation (BIAL) has initiated the renovation of Terminal 1 of KIA, which has been operational since 2008 and currently handles only domestic flights. The renovation, set to commence in August, will upgrade many of the systems and facilities that have been in service for 16 years. This work will be carried out in phases to prevent any disruption to flight services, and if necessary, we may shift some services to Terminal 2. The aim is to complete the renovation by the end of 2026.

Terminal-2, launched in November 2022, now handles international airlines alongside a few domestic airlines. The construction of the first phase of Terminal-2 cost an estimated Rs. 13,000 crore, covering a built-up area of approximately 2.5 lakh square meters. The second phase will add an additional 4.41 lakh square meters, further enhancing KIA's capacity.

