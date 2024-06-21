Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara-7 South actresses who swear by Yoga

On International Yoga Day, we find out which South Indian celebrities practice the ancient practice. These actresses love yoga to maintain their fitness levels.
 

Tamannaah

From headstands to challenging asanas, Tamannaah makes yoga look easy.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's meditating picture went viral on social media. She regularly practices meditation and practices dance for her fitness.

Keerthy Suresh

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh never skips a yoga class. She frequently shares snippets of her practice sessions with admirers. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys doing a variety of asanas, including aerial yoga. The Kushi actress enjoys experimenting.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, the lady celebrity, does yoga daily. She never skips a day of exercising and practising mindfulness.

Manju Warrier

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has a well-balanced daily practice, including yoga.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, the actress from Baahubali, was a yoga teacher before getting into acting.

