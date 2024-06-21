Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ullozhukku REVIEW: Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu's film receives positive reactions from audiences; Check out

    Ullozhukku Twitter Review: Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu's film earned the Best Screenplay award at the 2018 Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest. Ullozhukku hit theatres today, June 21.

    Ullozhukku REVIEW: Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu's film receives positive reviews from audiences; read reactions RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu play significant parts in Christo Tomy's Malayalam drama Ullozhukku, which also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alancier Ley Lopez, and Jaya Kurup. The film's screenplay won the Best Screenplay prize at the 2018 Cinestaan India Storytellers Competition. Ullozhukku is set to visit cinemas on June 21, 2024.

    Ullozhukku Synopsis
    The narrative takes place in a flood-ravaged district of Kerala, when a mother and her daughter-in-law attempt to bury a family member. The high floodwaters, however, caused them to postpone the burial. This unexpected postponement uncovers deep-seated secrets and lies, threatening the family's cohesiveness. Parvathy Thiruvothu portrays Anju, while Urvashi plays Leelamma. They are joined by Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jaya Kurup, and Prashanth Murali, who all contribute to the film's fascinating tale set in a flood-affected district of Kerala. 

    About Ullozhukku 
    Christo Tomy wrote and directed the movie "Ullozhukku," which was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey. Sushin Shyam handled the music composition, with Sanjeev Kumar Nair serving as co-producer for Reverie Entertainment. Pashan Jal worked as an associate producer, with Chetana Kowshik serving as executive producer. Shehnad Jalal oversaw the cinematography, Kiran Das edited the picture, while Jayadevan Chakkadath and Anil Radhakrishnan were in charge of sync sound and sound design.

    Dixon Poduthas managed production control, while Maharsh Shah, Sonia Kanwar, and Sanaya Irani Zohrabi were listed as creative producers, with Hasanain Hooda serving as an associate creative producer. Mohmad Bava was the art director, Dhanya Balakrishnan designed the costumes, and Ronex Xavier did the makeup. Sinoy Joseph handled sound mixing, while Appu N. Bhattathiri directed visual marketing. 

    Ambro Varghese was the primary associate director, Varsha Varadarajan was in charge of casting, and Ident VFX Labs handled the visual effects. Hari Thirumala was the still photographer, Antony Stephen created the publicity, and Liju Prabhakar was the film's colorist. The release of "Ullozhukku" is eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
