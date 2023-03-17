Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Will You Marry Me’, Nora Fatehi gets marriage PROPOSALS after watching her Atlanta performance; VIDEO

    Nora Fatehi took to social media to post a video of her performance during the Atlanta show of The Entertainers Tour, which is taking place in the United States. Post that, Nora's comment section was filled with heart, fire, clapping, and heart eyes emojis. One fan declared, “Marry me Nora ji.” 
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi has unquestionably established herself as Bollywood's dance queen. The actress has a large fan base due to her passion to her job, sensual dances, and ethereal beauty. Nora, now on The Entertainers Tour in the United States, turned to social media to post a video of her fantastic performance in Atlanta. Fans are always interested in learning more about her next projects.

    In the viral video, the actress can be seen entering the stage wearing an attractive red gown that has the internet salivating. She welcomes the concertgoers, who hoot and clap for her as she takes the stage. She then sings the words to a song while displaying her smooth talents. Fans greeted the actress with love and admiration, complimenting her appearance and her abilities.

    Many people even went so far as to propose marriage in the comments section of her article. Supporters flooded her comments with emojis like heart, fire, clapping, and heart eyes. Fans filled her comment session with heart, fire, clapping, heart eyes emojis. One fan chanted ‘will you marry me’ in the comments section over and over again. Another one declared, “Marry me Nora ji.” 

    On the work front: 
    Nora Fatehi was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero in a unique dance performance. She was also featured in Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God in a dancing routine. She recently starred in the Accha Sila Diya song video by B Praak, featuring Rajkummar Rao. She will soon be featured in Sajid Khan's 100%, with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
