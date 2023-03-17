Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what he said

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events and follows a woman who struggles when her children are taken away. Continue reading to find out what Shah Rukh Khan says about Rani Mukerji's film.

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what we said
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Mrs Chatterjee versus Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, hits theatres today, Friday, March 17. The film has been presented to various reviewers and has gotten rave reviews, with the actress receiving special recognition for her starring performance. Numerous Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their views about the film on social media.

    Shah Rukh Khan, who just delivered the biggest smash of his career in the form of Pathaan, came to his Twitter on Thursday night and termed Mrs Chatterjee versus Norway a 'must-watch'. 

    The superstar wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

    Onscreen and offscreen, Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have amazing chemistry and have starred together in various films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer-Zaara, and Chalte Chalte, with both making cameo appearances in each other's multiple projects.

    Rekha said, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this ‘Bengal Tigress’ of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what ‘Mother India’ is all about! This time around Rani has outdone herself in the role of the Eternal mother… depicting all the faces of Durga Maa… the ultimate ‘Mother’, an intense performance worth watching countless times!"
    Mrs Chatterjee versus Norway is based on the true tale of an Indian woman named Sagarika Chakraborty and her husband, who had to struggle for custody of their children in Norway. She even authored a book called The Journey Of A Mother, detailing her experience.

    Ashima Chibber, who helmed the 2013 comedy film Mere Dad Ki Maruti starring Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty, directs the heartbreaking drama. She has directed several television episodes and online series over the previous 10 years, and this will be her second feature as a filmmaker.

