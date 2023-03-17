Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details

    Malaika Arora got mobbed by male fans outside the Mumbai Airport. One fan made her 'uneasy' by coming too close more than the required level, for getting a selfie clicked.

    Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Malaika Arora is a fashion and fitness icon. The stunning model and dance diva is always known to ooze glamour with her impeccable style quotient. 

    More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a tasteful gym look whenever she goes out for a quick workout session. But she is so renowned for her captivating airport looks. It was not surprising when Malaika got mobbed and caught in a swarm by male fans outside the Mumbai Airport. One fan seemingly made Malaika awkward and uncomfortable by barging in to take selfies.

    ALSO READ: Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH)

    On Thursday, a well-known paparazzo took to their official Instagram account to share a clip that captured Malaika Arora exiting the airport and channeling her boss lady vibes dressed in a smart and stunning black crop top paired with blue denim jeans and a black leather jacket. Interestingly, 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' fame iconic Bollywood diva upped the airport fashion with her black-colored shades. 

    While the actor was warm and obliged some of the fans by posing for pictures and selfies. Soon the situation got out of hand and became more problematic and chaotic when other fans started mobbing her. In that chaos, a fan made his way to the actress. That fan ended up making Malaika Arora uncomfortable. She was telling the fan, 'Araam se.'

    Following the post, several netizens commented on the video that has gone trending and viral on social media. One user wrote, "I just wanna know what could happen or change in your life when you keep following them and begging them for a selfie??." Another one commented, "4 men surrounding her. They are too close. I would be scared if I was her." Someone else said, “It is so annoying when someone intervenes in your personal space!" A fan stated, "They did not even ask for permission. Just come close like that. No personal space for celebrities."

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga is back to India. She received a warm welcome at the airport RBA

    The Elephant Whisperers: Oscars winner Guneet Monga returns to India, receives warm welcome (Video)

    Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details RBA

    Who is Khyali Saharan? Comedian accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel; read details

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what we said RBA

    Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what he said

    Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and others attend- See Pics RBA

    Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh to Kejriwal and others attend- Pictures

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood RBA

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood

    Recent Stories

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks AJR

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    Maharashtra CM Shinde gets rapped by high court for 'interference' in co-op bank recruitment

    Maharashtra CM Shinde gets rapped by high court for 'interference' in co-op bank recruitment

    The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga is back to India. She received a warm welcome at the airport RBA

    The Elephant Whisperers: Oscars winner Guneet Monga returns to India, receives warm welcome (Video)

    With eye on 2024 elections, BJP set to launch Muslim outreach campaign in 65 districts

    With eye on 2024 elections, BJP set to launch Muslim outreach campaign in 65 districts

    Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack AJR

    Rahul Gandhi now part of 'Anti-Nationalist Toolkit': BJP President JP Nadda ramps up attack

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon