Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details

Malaika Arora got mobbed by male fans outside the Mumbai Airport. One fan made her 'uneasy' by coming too close more than the required level, for getting a selfie clicked.

Malaika Arora is a fashion and fitness icon. The stunning model and dance diva is always known to ooze glamour with her impeccable style quotient.

More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a tasteful gym look whenever she goes out for a quick workout session. But she is so renowned for her captivating airport looks. It was not surprising when Malaika got mobbed and caught in a swarm by male fans outside the Mumbai Airport. One fan seemingly made Malaika awkward and uncomfortable by barging in to take selfies.

On Thursday, a well-known paparazzo took to their official Instagram account to share a clip that captured Malaika Arora exiting the airport and channeling her boss lady vibes dressed in a smart and stunning black crop top paired with blue denim jeans and a black leather jacket. Interestingly, 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' fame iconic Bollywood diva upped the airport fashion with her black-colored shades.

While the actor was warm and obliged some of the fans by posing for pictures and selfies. Soon the situation got out of hand and became more problematic and chaotic when other fans started mobbing her. In that chaos, a fan made his way to the actress. That fan ended up making Malaika Arora uncomfortable. She was telling the fan, 'Araam se.'

Following the post, several netizens commented on the video that has gone trending and viral on social media. One user wrote, "I just wanna know what could happen or change in your life when you keep following them and begging them for a selfie??." Another one commented, "4 men surrounding her. They are too close. I would be scared if I was her." Someone else said, “It is so annoying when someone intervenes in your personal space!" A fan stated, "They did not even ask for permission. Just come close like that. No personal space for celebrities."

