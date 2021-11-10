Ramiz King to bring back ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

After the previous season of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ was brought off-air due to the pandemic outbreak last year, the television series is now being brought back for the audiences by reality show star, Ramiz King.

Reality show star, Ramiz King who was seen in several reality shows such as ‘Love School’ and ‘Ace of Space’, is apparently bringing back the television series, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’. The series was earlier led by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The show that was expected to fetch excellent ratings had to be taken off air owing to the budding Covid-19 crisis in the country. But now we hear that Ramiz King is bringing back the show. Read on to know more.

For the unversed, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ is an Indian dating reality series that premiered last year on February 07 on Colors TV. The show premiered for the first time after Bigg Boss 13, the most popular season of the show to date had ended and went off-air. The show starred actors Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra who were to find suitable matches on the show. Unfortunately, the show did not do as well as it was expected to do. While some blame the show’s end on Shehnaaz’s fondness towards her then rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sidharth Shukla, and some on the Covid-19 crisis, the show could not last for even a month.

According to our sources, reality show star, Ramiz King is bringing back the show once again, but this time with a new set of ‘twists and turns’. Our source revealed, “Ramiz is very much interested in reviving the show, and he has the utmost faith in the show’s concept. The Australia based star is to invest nearly Rs 1.8 Crore to revamp and bring back ‘Muhjse Shaadi Karoge’. His inspiration is to be the Aussie ‘bachelor’ this time with many twists and turns”.

Now that the show is looking at a fresh release soon, it will be interesting to see whether it will be beating other shows at the TRP game or not. Though it is too early to talk about the ratings already, what we know is that we are eagerly waiting for its release.