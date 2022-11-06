Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what he would call a reality show based on his family, similar to "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," he gave a witty reply. Find out SRK's response!

Shah Rukh Khan, a famous actor from Bollywood, doesn't use social media much. However, he occasionally holds a #AskSRK session on Twitter when he spends a little while responding to the many questions from his admirers. For SRK fans, it was a terrific day since the actor decided to connect with them and requested them to be prepared with questions.

As time went on, King Khan received many queries on Twitter, ranging from inquiries about his personal life to inquiries about his next film Pathaan.

Additionally, a fan asked him what he would call a reality series based on his family, similar to "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and SRK was prepared with a smart answer! Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan’s question about a Kardashian-like reality show

Shah Rukh Khan is renowned for his smart and funny responses. When SRK engages with his followers on social media, you can usually depend on him to provide some amusing responses, and today was no exception.

A fan asked Shah Rukh, “@iamsrk if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called? #AskSRK.” First off, Shah Rukh said, it would never happen since he and his family are extremely private people. He did, however, provide a humorous name recommendation, writing that if the reality show were to be produced, it would be named "Khandaan."

“It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??!” wrote Shah Rukh Khan. Check out his tweet below.

Why are you so hot, a social media user enquired? The Pathaan actor had a humorous retort to this by saying, "Peri peri sauce with chicken helps...I guess,"

Another SRK admirer said, "Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi," after sharing that his girlfriend is getting married to someone else. In a nice response, the actor said, "So sorry guy. But don't worry, akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi.