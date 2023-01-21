Will 'Pathaan' smash the opening day box office collection of these five superhit films?

'Pathaan' has created a lot of buzz. The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer comeback film has kept fans excited and intrigued. The advance bookings have started. It is getting a tremendous response. The big question is whether it will be able to shatter the records of these five iconic films at the box office during opening week.

Premises have also started regarding the opening day collections of the film. A report claimed that Pathaan would open at around Rs 39-41 crores on the first day. If this comes true, then Pathaan would become the second biggest opener of Shah Rukh Khan's career so far.

But speaking about the opening of all the films released till now at the Hindi box office, comparatively, Pathaan does not even reach within the top five films. Before the film hits the theatres, a look at the five hit and iconic films that set the cash registers ringing at the box office collections on the opening day.

ALSO READ: Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

1. KGF: Chapter 2 (2022):

Pan-Indian global superstar Yash starrer Kannada film 'KGF Chapter 2' (Hindi version) has become the biggest opening film at the Hindi box office. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film released in 2022 and earned around Rs 53.95 crore on the first day at the box office.

2. War (2019):

At number two is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer Bollywood film War. The actioner-thriller movie War earned around Rs 53.35 crore on the first day. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in 2019.

.

3. Thugs of Hindostan (2018):

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is the third-highest opener in the Bollywood industry. The film failed to create any magic at box office. Despite that, it earned Rs 52.25 crores on the opening day at the box office collections. Thugs of Hindostan starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan in lead roles and released in 2018.

.

4. Happy New Year (2014):

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year released in 2014 at theatres. The actioner-dramedy film starring SRK and Deepika earned Rs 44.97 crores at opening day collections at the box office.

.

5. Bharat (2019):

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is the fifth biggest opening Hindi film of all times in Bollywood. The film, released in 2019, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and earned around Rs 42.30 crore on the first day.

.

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.

It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan to the screens after a few dud films. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres.

ALSO READ: Pathaan expected to give biggest opening. How much did other SRK movies earn on opening day?