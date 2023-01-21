Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan expected to give biggest opening. How much did other SRK movies earn on opening day?

    According to recent media reports, SRK starrer Pathaan sold over 2 Lakh tickets for day one collections of the film for the advance bookings of actioner-thriller in India. Pathaan is expected to give the biggest opening for Bollywood. We look at how much did the other films of Shah Rukh Khan earn on opening day.

    Pathan expected to give biggest opening. How much did other SRK movies earn on opening day? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.

    It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan to the screens after a few dud films. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres.

    ALSO READ: 'John destroyed his own film': KRK spills beans on the star not being happy with final cut of Pathaan

    According to recent media reports by a global entertainment portal, SRK starrer Pathaan sold over 2 Lakh tickets for day one collections of the film. Before the film releases, a look at how much other movies of Shah Rukh Khan have earned on opening day.

    Zero (2018): Released on December 21, 2018, opening day collections of Zero were Rs 19.35 crores.

    Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017): Released on August 4, 2017, opening day collections for the film were around Rs 15.25 crores.

    Raees (2017): Released on January 25, 2017, opening day collections for Raees were around Rs 20.42 crores.

    Dear Zindagi (2016): Released on November 25, 2016, opening day collections for Dear Zindagi were around Rs 8.75 crores.

    Fan (2016): Released on April 25, 2016, opening day collections for Fan were around Rs 19.20 crores.

    Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be vma

    KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be

    'She is doing whole project': Fans 'uncomfortable' as Jennifer Winget next project with rapist Saad Lamjarred vma

    Jennifer Winget’s next project with Rape accused Saad Lamjarred makes fans ‘uncomfortable’

    'Berozgar yojna ki part to nahi': Salman Khan trolled for promoting niece Alizeh at engagement ceremony vma

    'Berozgar yojna ki part to nahi': Salman Khan trolled for promoting niece Alizeh at engagement ceremony

    Abhay Deol on why audiences are rejecting Hindi films, says, 'People are getting exposed to global stuff' vma

    Abhay Deol on why audiences are rejecting Hindi films, says, 'People are getting exposed to global stuff'

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar vma

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar

    Recent Stories

    Here is why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police gcw

    Here's why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police

    Moscow Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

    Moscow-Goa flight with 238 on board diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Singh ruled out after failing to recover from hamstring injury-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Singh ruled out after failing to recover from hamstring injury

    KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be vma

    KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon