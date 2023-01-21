Pathaan expected to give biggest opening. How much did other SRK movies earn on opening day?

According to recent media reports, SRK starrer Pathaan sold over 2 Lakh tickets for day one collections of the film for the advance bookings of actioner-thriller in India. Pathaan is expected to give the biggest opening for Bollywood. We look at how much did the other films of Shah Rukh Khan earn on opening day.

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. Undoubtedly, Pathaan has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it is more so becoming a well-deserved wait.

It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan to the screens after a few dud films. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres.

According to recent media reports by a global entertainment portal, SRK starrer Pathaan sold over 2 Lakh tickets for day one collections of the film. Before the film releases, a look at how much other movies of Shah Rukh Khan have earned on opening day.

Zero (2018): Released on December 21, 2018, opening day collections of Zero were Rs 19.35 crores.

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017): Released on August 4, 2017, opening day collections for the film were around Rs 15.25 crores.

Raees (2017): Released on January 25, 2017, opening day collections for Raees were around Rs 20.42 crores.

Dear Zindagi (2016): Released on November 25, 2016, opening day collections for Dear Zindagi were around Rs 8.75 crores.

Fan (2016): Released on April 25, 2016, opening day collections for Fan were around Rs 19.20 crores.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!.

