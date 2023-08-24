Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83

    At age 83, veteran actor Seema Deo passed away. She is a legend of Marathi cinema and has acted in several Hindi films, including Koshish, Kora Kagaz, and Anand.
     

    Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83 ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    At the age of 83, veteran actor Seema Deo, who appeared in films like Anand, Koshish, and Kora Kagaz, passed away on August 24. Abhinay Deo, her son and a filmmaker, told indianexpress.com, "Mom passed away earlier today. Even though she had Alzheimer's, she was in good health overall. Abhinay revealed his mother's health issue in 2020, writing on Twitter, "My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi cinema industry, is suffering from Alzheimer's. The entire Deo family has been praying for her well-being, and we would like for Maharashtra as a whole—which she loved so dearly—to join us.

    ALSO READ: King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

    Seema was a well-known actor in Marathi cinema as well as various Hindi films. Throughout her career, she made appearances in more than 80 films. Her Marathi acting credits also include Vardakshina and Jagachya Pathivar. She last appeared in the Marathi movie Jivan Sandhya from 2021. Seema stated that Raja Paranjape, her guru, was responsible for her career in 2017. At a gathering in Pune, she declared, "My master Raja Paranjape is the reason for everything I have been able to do in my career. He not only instructed me in acting, but also put me through such hard training that it felt extremely natural.

    Veteran actor Ramesh Deo, Seema's spouse, died of a heart attack in 2022. As he recalled their love affair in 2011, Ramesh told The Indian Express that Seema was very fortunate for him. He recalled how they first met in a local train, where he was mesmerised by the scent of the mogra she was wearing in her hair. He claimed that the day he met her, he was cast in a crucial movie part. They were wed in 1963 and have been together for 59 years. Seema is survived by her sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

    Ramesh Deo was a well-known film and television actor who made a significant impact on the entertainment business. He made numerous appearances in Hindi films, Marathi films, and Marathi dramas during the course of his lengthy career. By making feature films, television series, commercials, and documentaries, he also dabbled in production and direction. He worked with Rajesh Khanna on a number of films, including Anand, Joroo Ka Ghulam, Aap Ki Kasam, and others like Dus Lakh, Fakira, and Mere Apne, among many others.

    ALSO READ: Netflix's first Pakistani Original series: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor trilled to work with veteran actor LMA

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor thrilled to work with veteran actor

    National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu? ADC

    National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu?

    Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL vma

    Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL

    'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming LMA

    'Mohanlal might have looked 40 or 45 at age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming

    Recent Stories

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success WATCH AJR

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success | WATCH

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try RBA EAI

    Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try

    iPhone 15 series Colour matching braided USB Type C charging cable could be 50 per cent longer gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Colour matching, braided USB Type-C charging cable could be 50% longer

    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it the 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI RBA

    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it on 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI

    Recent Videos

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon