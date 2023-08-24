Who was Seema Deo? 'Anand' fame actor passes away at 83

At the age of 83, veteran actor Seema Deo, who appeared in films like Anand, Koshish, and Kora Kagaz, passed away on August 24. Abhinay Deo, her son and a filmmaker, told indianexpress.com, "Mom passed away earlier today. Even though she had Alzheimer's, she was in good health overall. Abhinay revealed his mother's health issue in 2020, writing on Twitter, "My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi cinema industry, is suffering from Alzheimer's. The entire Deo family has been praying for her well-being, and we would like for Maharashtra as a whole—which she loved so dearly—to join us.

Seema was a well-known actor in Marathi cinema as well as various Hindi films. Throughout her career, she made appearances in more than 80 films. Her Marathi acting credits also include Vardakshina and Jagachya Pathivar. She last appeared in the Marathi movie Jivan Sandhya from 2021. Seema stated that Raja Paranjape, her guru, was responsible for her career in 2017. At a gathering in Pune, she declared, "My master Raja Paranjape is the reason for everything I have been able to do in my career. He not only instructed me in acting, but also put me through such hard training that it felt extremely natural.

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo, Seema's spouse, died of a heart attack in 2022. As he recalled their love affair in 2011, Ramesh told The Indian Express that Seema was very fortunate for him. He recalled how they first met in a local train, where he was mesmerised by the scent of the mogra she was wearing in her hair. He claimed that the day he met her, he was cast in a crucial movie part. They were wed in 1963 and have been together for 59 years. Seema is survived by her sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

Ramesh Deo was a well-known film and television actor who made a significant impact on the entertainment business. He made numerous appearances in Hindi films, Marathi films, and Marathi dramas during the course of his lengthy career. By making feature films, television series, commercials, and documentaries, he also dabbled in production and direction. He worked with Rajesh Khanna on a number of films, including Anand, Joroo Ka Ghulam, Aap Ki Kasam, and others like Dus Lakh, Fakira, and Mere Apne, among many others.

