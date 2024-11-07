VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's kiss scene from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' goes viral-watch

Citadel: Honey Bunny: Social media users shared a video from one of the first few episodes in which Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a steamy kiss. Take a look

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 8:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 8:29 PM IST

Citadel: Honey Bunny, a widely anticipated series, was launched today, November 7. The Amazon Prime Video series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is an Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's worldwide series Citadel. While critics have praised the series, fans are particularly pleased by Varun and Samantha's chemistry onscreen.

Social media fans posted a video from one of the first few episodes, in which Varun and Samantha kissed.

Fans shared the video and stated that their connection is 'too hot to handle.' A fan said, “Samantha Ruth comeback in Hotty Mode 💥 Very Tremendous Beauty, she is controlling total internet today."

Another lauded Samantha by saying, “I told it already.! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu is back on glam mode era.! 🔥👌🏻actress is slaying like anything in #CitadelHoneyBunny 💯💥🔥 welcome back sam!"

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy series set in the 1990s. The Russo Brothers conceived the series, but Raj and DK produced and directed it. 

Throughout the series, Varun plays the role of Bunny, a stuntman tasked with finding Honey, a failing actress, a side project. As they are thrown into a high-stakes world filled with action, espionage, and treachery, Bunny recruits Honey. 

The new teaser, packed with even more action-packed and explosive drama, follows the elite spies who had been estranged from one another as they come together after several years to protect their little daughter, Nadia, when their hazardous past comes back to haunt them.

