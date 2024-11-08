Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS much after 1st week

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is making waves at the box office, collecting a solid Rs 158.25 crore net in India within its first week. The horror-comedy sequel, featuring Aaryan as Rooh Baba, was released alongside Singham Again on Diwali

Strong Earnings in the First Seven Days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kicked off with Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by Rs 37 crore on Saturday, and Rs 33.5 crore on Sunday, showing strong momentum over its debut weekend. The weekday earnings also remained solid, with Rs 18 crore on Monday, Rs 14 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.75 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 9.5 crore on Thursday, reaching a total of Rs 158.25 crore in seven days.

High Occupancy Rates

On Thursday, November 7, the film saw a 23.54% occupancy rate across Hindi screenings. Morning shows had 13.19% occupancy, while the night shows reached a high of 30.83%. The steady demand throughout the day reflects the audience’s interest in Kartik Aaryan’s return as Rooh Baba.

Kartik Aaryan Engages with Fans

Excited by the film's success, Aaryan surprised fans at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre. Clad in a checkered shirt, he stood on his car to greet cheering fans, proudly holding up a “Housefull” sign. He later shared the experience on Instagram, humorously noting that he wanted to keep the sign as a souvenir, though staff mentioned it would be needed again soon due to the film’s popularity.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise Legacy

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise began in 2007 with Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar. Aaryan joined the series in 2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which revitalized the franchise. In this latest chapter, Vidya Balan makes a thrilling return as Manjulika, 17 years after her first appearance, adding even more intrigue to the storyline.

