Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS much after 1st week

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is making waves at the box office, collecting a solid Rs 158.25 crore net in India within its first week. The horror-comedy sequel, featuring Aaryan as Rooh Baba, was released alongside Singham Again on Diwali

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS much after 1st week ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 8:26 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as the quirky Rooh Baba, has had an impressive opening week. According to estimates from Sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 158.25 crore net in India within its first seven days. Released alongside Singham Again, this Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy sequel is building on the success of the previous installment, with fans and critics appreciating Aaryan’s portrayal.

Strong Earnings in the First Seven Days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kicked off with Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by Rs 37 crore on Saturday, and Rs 33.5 crore on Sunday, showing strong momentum over its debut weekend. The weekday earnings also remained solid, with Rs 18 crore on Monday, Rs 14 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.75 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 9.5 crore on Thursday, reaching a total of Rs 158.25 crore in seven days.

High Occupancy Rates

On Thursday, November 7, the film saw a 23.54% occupancy rate across Hindi screenings. Morning shows had 13.19% occupancy, while the night shows reached a high of 30.83%. The steady demand throughout the day reflects the audience’s interest in Kartik Aaryan’s return as Rooh Baba.

Kartik Aaryan Engages with Fans

Excited by the film's success, Aaryan surprised fans at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre. Clad in a checkered shirt, he stood on his car to greet cheering fans, proudly holding up a “Housefull” sign. He later shared the experience on Instagram, humorously noting that he wanted to keep the sign as a souvenir, though staff mentioned it would be needed again soon due to the film’s popularity.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise Legacy

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise began in 2007 with Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar. Aaryan joined the series in 2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which revitalized the franchise. In this latest chapter, Vidya Balan makes a thrilling return as Manjulika, 17 years after her first appearance, adding even more intrigue to the storyline.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas drama starts streaming on disney plus hotstar anr

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty's drama starts streaming on THIS platform

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on ATG

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi anr

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon