Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH]

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss took an intense turn as tensions flared during a task to elect a new Time God. What began with camaraderie and lighthearted entertainment quickly escalated as Sara Arfeen Khan clashed with contestants

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

Last night's episode began on a light note, featuring the camaraderie of Shrutika Arjun Raaj and Digvijay Rathee, while Rajat Dalal entertained everyone with his shayaris. Soon, Bigg Boss introduced a task to elect a new "Time God." However, as the task unfolded, tensions escalated, with Sara Arfeen Khan losing her cool and becoming physically aggressive. She ended up verbally attacking Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik.

The conflict arose during the task overseen by Vivian Dsena, the appointed monitor. As per the rules, contestants including Shrutika, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay, Sara, Rajat, and Chaahat Pandey had to hold a stick with one hand without letting their other hand touch it. When Chaahat and Shrutika were disqualified, Sara was left competing with Karan, Digvijay, and Rajat. However, when Rajat dropped out, Vivian observed Sara’s hand shifting, which led him to declare her out of the task. Sara contested Vivian's decision, insisting she hadn’t moved her hand, while Alice Kaushik backed Vivian's assessment. Frustrated, Sara exited the task, accusing the show of bias and verbally confronting Avinash, Alice, and Eisha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sara grew angrier, removed her mike, and demanded to speak directly with Bigg Boss. Arfeen Khan tried persuading her to put her mike back on, but she refused. Tensions escalated when she threw an object at Vivian, calling him a "liar." As Sara's frustration continued, Chum Darang stepped in to calm her as she charged toward Vivian. Eisha criticized Sara's behavior, prompting Sara to hurl a cushion at her, causing further upset. Alice then confronted Sara over her conduct. Chum, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika attempted to pacify Sara as she targeted Alice and even pulled Eisha’s hair, sparking a confrontation with Avinash.

In a tearful outburst, Sara expressed a desire to leave the show, while Avinash alleged that Sara had injured him. Meanwhile, Alice and Eisha shared their concerns about feeling unsafe around Sara. Since the task remained unfinished, Vivian was reinstated as the Time God. In a show of rebellion, Eisha, Avinash, and Sara protested by not wearing their mikes. Later, Sara sat beside Avinash, attempting to provoke him. She taunted Alice, referring to her as a "babysitter," and mocked Avinash with remarks implying he was dependent on Eisha.

Eisha, visibly upset, broke down after Vivian requested her to wear her mike. She confided in him about feeling unsupported and expressed that she no longer felt safe around Sara. Sara, however, continued to taunt her, insinuating that Avinash couldn’t defend himself. Digvijay and Shrutika criticized Sara’s behavior, while Sara continued to mock Eisha, questioning her protective stance towards Avinash. When Sara’s comments became too much, Eisha threw down her mike and walked away. Alice urged her not to react, noting that Sara seemed to want a reaction.

Later, Bigg Boss called Vivian into the confession room, instructing him to remind contestants that wearing a mike was mandatory and assuring him that the current tensions would be addressed during "Weekend Ka Vaar." Eisha felt hurt when Bigg Boss didn't immediately intervene in the situation. Before going to bed, Sara confided in Kashish Kapoor, suggesting that Eisha disliked anyone speaking to Avinash or Alice.

The following morning, Avinash learned a Punjabi phrase to compliment Eisha, though she didn’t respond warmly. Toward the episode’s end, Eisha expressed her emotional exhaustion to Avinash, who reassured her that Bigg Boss was aware of her struggle. The episode concluded on an emotional note.

