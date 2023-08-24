Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix's first Pakistani Original series: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details

    Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will reunite after a while for Netflix's first Pakistani Original series, for which they are currently shooting. The series will be written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

    First Published Aug 24, 2023

    Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are two of Pakistan's most well-known entertainers. They have appeared in several hit films and television series in their own country. They also had a brief but successful career in Bollywood, appearing in several major films. There is some good news for everyone anticipating their on-screen reunion. According to Variety, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will collaborate on Netflix's first Pakistani Original series.

    It will be an official version of the Urdu novel 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' published in 2013. Farhat Ishtiaq will write the series. Farhat also wrote the novel Humsafar, which inspired the television series of the same name. 

    The programme will revolve around Sikander, a Harvard law student. He witnesses an act that will change his life forever. Later, he meets Liza, a gifted artist with a rough history. Their paths intersect in Italy, and the remainder of the show follows them throughout their lives. In addition to them, the show will include Sanam Saeed (with whom Fawad appeared in the Zindagi show Barzakh). In supporting roles are Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, and Nadia Jamil.

    Other Fawad and Mahira projects
    Fawad and Mahira were both featured in the action flick The Legend of Maula Jatt last year. This Bilal Lashari film, based from the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt, was a commercial triumph. Fawad will next be seen in the drama flick Neelofar, starring with Mahira Khan. Ammar Rasool directs the picture, and Fawad is also one of its producers. Hassaan Khalid, Qasim Mahmood, and Usaf Shariq are among the other producers. Fawad has also begun filming for the project Aan. In Bollywood, Fawad appeared in films like as Khoobsoorat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Kapoor & Sons, among others, while Mahira made her debut in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan.

