King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

King Of Kotha Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film "King of Kotha" (KoK) made its worldwide release on August 24 across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Many social media users call it 'perfect action movie'

This period gangster film, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shammi Thilakan. The film was co-produced by Zed Studios and Dulquer's production company, Wayfarer Films. During this Onam season, Dulquer Salmaan's "King of Kotha" will compete alongside "RDX," fronted by Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav, as well as Nivin Pauly's "Ramachandra Boss & Co" at the Kerala box office.

The Cast and Crew of King of Kotha

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Aishwarya Lakshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran. "King of Kotha" offers a comprehensive cinematic experience, with Nimish Ravi behind the camera and Shaan Rahman composing the score.

Also Read: Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here





The long-awaited release of "King of Kothai" has arrived, bringing excitement to moviegoers. Watch for informative Twitter reviews as people express their thoughts on this action thriller flick, which promises a fun cinematic experience.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie granted U/A certificate



According to one international Twitter review, 'King Of Kotha' is a worthwhile experience, giving a gratifying mix of popular entertainment alongside Dulquer Salmaan's magnetic presence. While the plot may not be novel, the picture distinguishes itself via its superb presentation and artistry. The performances of Shabeer Kallarakkal and Nyla Usha, in particular, elevate the watching experience. With all the necessary ingredients in place, this film is undoubtedly a winner, prepared to light up the box office with its powerful presence.