Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 8, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here

Gold prices hit new all-time highs. International rates soared from $1,800 to $2,622. In India, the price per gram exceeded the May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:03 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 8, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,315/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,681/gm

For 8gm - Rs 58,520(22k)
                 Rs 61,448(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 73,150(22k)
                    Rs 76,810(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 7, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,480/gm
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,854/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,840(22k)
                 Rs 62,832(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,800(22k)
                    Rs 78,540(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 6, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,470/gm
24k - Rs 7,844/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,760(22k)
                  Rs 62,752(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,700(22k)
                   Rs 78,440(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

November 5: Rs 7,485 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,859 for 24k

November 4: Rs 7,485 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,859 for 24k

November 3: Rs 7,500 for 22k
                        Rs 7,875 for 24k

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Karnataka: Onion prices likely to surge over Rs 100 soon as wholesale rates spike

How to check your EPFO balance without UAN number

Kerala Gold Rate November 7 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 7, 2024: Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm and 10gm of gold

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

