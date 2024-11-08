spirituality

Mahabharata: Know Ashwatthama's story of immortality

Who was the last Kaurava general?

According to the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the last Kaurava general. Duryodhana appointed him before his death. It is believed that Ashwatthama is still alive

Why is Ashwatthama immortal?

Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama to wander the Earth until the end of Kaliyuga. Hence, it is believed he is still performing penance somewhere

Whose incarnation is Ashwatthama?

According to the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama, son of Dronacharya, was a combined incarnation of Kaal, Krodh, Yama, and Rudra. He sided with the Kauravas in the war

He killed Draupadi's sons

After becoming the Kaurava general, Ashwatthama attacked the Pandava camp at night and killed Draupadi's five sons and other warriors

Why did Draupadi forgive Ashwatthama?

When the Pandavas captured Ashwatthama and brought him before Draupadi, she forgave him because he was a Brahmin and the son of their guru, thus sparing his life

Beliefs associated with Ashwatthama

It is believed that Ashwatthama is still performing penance in secret location. He will appear at end of Kaliyuga when Kalki Avatar arrives and will assist in establishing dharma

