Mahabharata: Know Ashwatthama's story of immortality

According to the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the last Kaurava general. Duryodhana appointed him before his death. It is believed that Ashwatthama is still alive
Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama to wander the Earth until the end of Kaliyuga. Hence, it is believed he is still performing penance somewhere
According to the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama, son of Dronacharya, was a combined incarnation of Kaal, Krodh, Yama, and Rudra. He sided with the Kauravas in the war
After becoming the Kaurava general, Ashwatthama attacked the Pandava camp at night and killed Draupadi's five sons and other warriors
When the Pandavas captured Ashwatthama and brought him before Draupadi, she forgave him because he was a Brahmin and the son of their guru, thus sparing his life
It is believed that Ashwatthama is still performing penance in secret location. He will appear at end of Kaliyuga when Kalki Avatar arrives and will assist in establishing dharma