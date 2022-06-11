Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the celebrity fashion designer found dead in Banjara Hills apartment?

    Renowned fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found at her residence under suspicious circumstances. She had designed for actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh and Shriya Saran, among others.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 9:56 PM IST

    Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in her Banjara Hills apartment in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Hyderabad police found Garimella’s body in her apartment’s bathroom under suspicious circumstances after which the Banjara Hills police have registered a case of a suspicious death.

    As per reports, a bottle of carbon monoxide was found in Prathyusha Garimella’s room. The police are suspecting that the fashion designer might have inhaled it, however, the exact cause of death would only be known once the autopsy is conducted. The police have also informed friends and family about Prathyusha Garimella’s death.

    While an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, it is believed that Prathyusha Garimella was reportedly suffering from depression. Meanwhile, the celebrity fashion designer’s body was taken to a government medical facility. The autopsy will be conducted at Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital after.

    As per reports, police is suspecting that Prathyusha Garimella might have inhaled the carbon monoxide with stem, which may have led to the Tollywood fashion designer’s death.

    The 35-year-old fashion designer, Prathyusha Garimella was a resident of Film Nagar in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed, Garimella did not respond to the security check by the guards after which the police were informed. The police had to break open Garimella’s door and found her lying dead inside her apartment’s bathroom.

    Who was Prathyusha Garimella? Prathyusha was a renowned celebrity designer in the entertainment industry, particularly in Tollywood. It was in the year 2013 when she started her own label by the name ‘Prathyusha Garimella’. She had completed her education in the United States of America, after which she returned to India to begin her career in the fashion industry.

    Who were Prathyusha Garimella’s clients? From Tollywood to Bollywood, Prathyusha had designed outfits for numerous celebrities. Recently, she had designed for South actress Keerthy Suresh. Apart from her, Garimella had also created designs for Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Sara, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan and Neha Dhupia among others.

