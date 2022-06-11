Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Throwback video of 'legend' Sidhu Moose Wala's birthday last year is making fans emotional

    On Sidhu Moose Wala’s 29th birth anniversary, fans of the Punjabi singer got emotional after his last year’s birthday video resurfaces on the net.

    Throwback video of legend Sidhu Moose Wala birthday last year is making fans emotional
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Days before his 29th birthday, Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally murdered on May 29 at the age of 28. Today, on June 11, marks the Punjabi singer’s 29th birth anniversary. Tribute messages are being poured on his social media posts by his fans who are missing their favourite star. Amidst this, a throwback video that Moose Wala had shared on his birthday last year, has been making all his emotions.

    The nearly five-minute-long video that Sidhu Moose Wala had shared on his birthday last year, on his Instagram handle, does not feature him. Rather, it is a video of his fans who did something extra special for the singer that made him feel blessed and loved.

    In the video, his fans are seen packing food packages for the needy. They also posted Sidhu Moose Wala’s photo on each package with a message that read ‘Happy Birthday Sidhu Moose Wala’. Once the food packets are ready, they load them in their car and drive off to distribute them among the needy living off the streets in a foreign nation.

    While one fan is distributing the packets, the other is recording the video. They provide a few packets to some men, asking them to wish their ‘friend’ on his birthday. “It is our friend’s birthday, can you please wish him?” said the fan who is distributing the packets. The men, happy upon receiving the packets, look at the name printed on it and say, “Happy birthday Sidhu Moose Wala.”

    ALSO READ: Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Fans of Sidhu Moose Wala have been flooding this post with their comments. “ Kine sochea c yrr next birthday bss fan mnaun ge,” wrote one fan in Punjabi, which loosely translates to “Who thought that the next birthday will only be celebrated by his fans.”

    Meanwhile, there was another video that was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala’s Instagram handle by his parents. An emotional tribute to the late singer, the video shows the journey of young Moose Wala with his parents to become the legendary Punjabi singer.

    ALSO READ: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Delhi Police

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
