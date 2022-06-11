FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement?

Troubles have deepened for actor Allu Arjun after he was hugely criticised for a misleading advertisement, reportedly. According to media reports, the South superstar has come under criticism for supporting an educational institution. Social activist Kotha Upendra Reddy claimed that the institute's special advertisement, in which Allu Arjun's face was used, was misleading and gives false information.

Following this, the social worker has reportedly demanded action against such misleading advertisements. She has filed a complaint with Amberpet Police against Allu Arjun for appearing in an advertisement and for giving fake information against Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, reportedly. Also, Kotha Upendra Reddy urged that Allu Arjun and Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions be sued for cheating people. This is not the first time the actor has come under criticism for an advertisement.

While media reports have claimed that an FIR has been registered against Allu Arjun, based on the social activist’s complaint, there has been no official statement on the actor’s part on this matter yet.

In the past also, Allu Arjun has faced criticism for marketing a food delivery app. Not only this but he was also warned in the case of promoting a bike application by disregarding government transport services.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the South Superstar was last seen in 2021’s superhit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film also starred actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Fahadh Faasil. The film went on to give a thunderous performance at the box office since its release. Apart from the film’s content, the movie was also in the news for the scintillating dance performance of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

After the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun is expected to soon start shooting for the second part of the film. Apart from this, he has several other films that include Icon with Venu Sriram and one film each with Koratala Siva, AR Murugadoss, Boyapati Srinu and Prashanth Neel.