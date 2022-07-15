Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Pratap Pothen? Actor-filmmaker passes away at 70

    Popular actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen breathed his last on Friday. He was reportedly found dead at his residence in Chennai.

    Actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away at the age of 70 on Friday in Chennai. Known for his work in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, Pratap was reportedly found dead at his residence. The deceased actor was last seen in ‘CBI5 The Brain’, starring superstar Mammooty, which was released earlier this year. His other popular works include Chamaram, Thakara, and 22 Female Kottayam among many others.

    Pratap Pothen’s career: Pratap Pothen was to film for actor Mohanlal’s directorial next ‘Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham’. Pratap’s last directorial venture was released in the year 1997. He directed ‘Oru Yathramozhi’ a film that starred Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan as the lead actors.

    Pratap Pothen was largely popular in the Malayalam film industry. However, he has worked in other language cinemas as well. Apart from Malayalam, Pratap Pothen has worked in the Tamil and Telugu languages as well.

    Awards and accolades: Pratap Pothen had won several awards for his work as an actor as well as a filmmaker. In the year 1985, Pratap Pothen was awarded a National Award for directing ‘Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai’.

    Personal Life: He was born on August 13,  1952. Pratap Pothen went to Lawrence School, Lovedale in Ooty for his schooling and later to Madras Christian College for completing his graduation. It was in 1985 when Pratap Pothen married actor Raadhika Sarathkumar. However, their marriage was short-lived. The couple parted ways the very next year, in 1986. Later, Pratap decided to marry once again and tied the knot with Amala Satyanath. This marriage too could not survive they eventually separated from one another in the year 2012.

    Pratap Pothen's death: The actor-filmmaker breathed his last at his residence in Chennai on Friday. So far, there are not many details available on the cause of death.

