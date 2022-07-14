Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh has said that she was suspicious about his future since actress Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. She also says, ‘His (Sushant) death was a part of a huge conspiracy’

Priyanka Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, spoke candidly in an interview about her brother's passing and the subsequent events. In addition to discussing his passing, Priyanka attacked actress Rhea Chakraborty—the star's girlfriend at the time of his death—and made some startling assertions.

When SSR was discovered dead in his residence in June 2020, the entire nation was in disbelief. The Mumbai Police first handled the investigation into his death. Still, after Rhea was charged with money laundering and aiding Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, it was turned over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was also charged with buying illegal substances for SSR.

In a statement to India News, Priyanka charged that Rhea had ruined Sushant's life. She remarked, "As soon as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life in 2019, his life began to fall apart. There were disagreements between my brother and I for the first time. All of this occurred in six days." When asked if she thought someone had placed Rhea into his life on purpose, she responded, "Ji, of course."

She said that Sushant's killing was planned and referred to it as a murder. Additionally, she questioned the witnesses who had defended Rhea. She questioned why certain Bollywood celebrities, who are often silent on other topics, came up to support her. Priyanka Singh made shocking statements regarding her brother's death in the media when speaking to India News for the first time. She also claimed that the records had been altered to adjust the late actor's height. "I am a criminal attorney myself, and I have dealt with cases of dowry suicides and other horrifying deaths. In such circumstances, the eyes swell, the tongue protrudes, and the body exudes fluid. My brother had no such thing. A few days later, I walked into the room. I realised he couldn't have done it as I raised my eyes to the ceiling. I went to the location where they claim he was discovered hanged. But, the distance between the bed and the fan was not even Sushant’s height. There’s no distance,” Priyanka stated.

Shortly after NCB was accused of purchasing narcotics for Sushant, the interview took place. Rhea and 34 other people were named as defendants in the high-profile case in a charge sheet submitted by the agency.

Rhea was detained in connection with the case in September 2020, and the Bombay High Court granted her bail a month later. Along with Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, another person, and a few others were also charged as defendants in the case; most of them are presently free on bail. Rhea has only so far participated in one public interview about the situation.

During his brief cinema career, Sushant had outstanding performances in movies like Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Chhichhore. His most notable performance was in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he gave the best-possible portrayal of the former Indian batsman-wicketkeeper.

Sushant, one of the best performers in Bollywood, committed suicide in his Bandra, Mumbai, home in June of last year. Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee costarred in the actor's final love drama, Dil Bechara, which was broadcast on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.