    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested

    Punjab police arrested Daler Mehndi after the Patiala court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case on Thursday, July 14.

    Singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. The Patiala Sessions Court upheld 2018 verdict by a trial court, sentencing Mehndi to two years imprisonment in human trafficking case. The court convicted Daler Mehndi in the case related to pigeon pelting in 2003.

    Shamsher Mehndi, Daler Mehndi's older brother, was accused of sending individuals overseas illegally using Pigeon-Pelting music bands on September 19, 2003, and an FIR was subsequently filed in the matter. In this case, Daler Mehndi's name also came up throughout the inquiry. According to media reports, 35 further complaints were filed against the brothers following this FIR by a guy named Bakshish Singh. The complaint was filed at the Patiala Sadar police station.

    In addition to the Indian Passport Act, they were prosecuted under the human trafficking and conspiracy provisions of the Indian Penal Code. In 2018, a judicial magistrate's court sentenced both to two years in prison, although they were later freed on bail and filed appeals.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge HS Grewal denied Daler Mehndi's appeal today. He was transported to the Patiala prison after both his bail plea and his request to be freed on probation were denied. He can now choose to proceed to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

    Three years later, the local police filed discharge applications in the district court, claiming Daler Mehndi was innocent. The judge, however, ruled that there was "sufficient evidence" to warrant additional inquiry and refused to release him. It took 12 years for the sentencing and four more for a judgment on the appeal.
     

