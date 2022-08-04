Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

Veteran actor Mithilest Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana-starrer ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ passed away in his hometown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening. The 68-year-old actor has reportedly suffered a cardiac ailment.

(Image: Ashish Chaturvedi/Facebook)

Popular Bollywood actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The actor passed away at the age of 68 after reportedly suffering from a cardiac ailment in Lucknow, where he was undergoing treatment.

According to reports, Mithilesh Chaturvedi was battling a heart ailment and was undergoing treatment in Lucknow. It was recently that the veteran actor shifted his base from Mumbai to his hometown in Lucknow after he had reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's death has been confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi on social media. Sharing pictures of the deceased actor on Facebook, Ashish wrote in Hindi, "You were the best father in the world. You didn’t love me like a son-in-law but like your own son. May your soul rest in peace."

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Ek Villain Returns' failing to clear budget cost? Here’s how much ‘Vikrant Rona' earned

Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? Since the time the news of his demise came to the fore, the Hindi film industry has been mourning the news of his passing away. Mithilesh Chaturvedi has acted in several big and superhit films. He has worked with some of the A-listers of Hindi cinema, including actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, throughout his career. Chaturvedi, who acted in multiple films, is best remembered for his characters in Sunny Deol's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Satya', Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Ashoka', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 'Taal', Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bunty Aur Babli'; and Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish', and ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, among many others. He was also seen in Salman Khan and Asin-starrer movie 'Ready'.

ALSO READ: Despite ‘boycott’ calls, these films were still a hit at the box office

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the actor is most remembered for Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Koi... Mil Gaya', co-starring Ameesha Patel. In this film, Chaturvedi played the role of Hrithik's computer teacher.

Apart from films, the Mithilesh Chaturvedi was also seen in several television shows and web series including ‘Patiala Babes’. He was also seen in web shows like Scam where he played Ram Jethmalani. Meanwhile, details regarding the actor’s last rites are still awaited.