    Box Office Report: 'Ek Villain Returns' failing to clear budget cost? Here’s how much ‘Vikrant Rona' earned

    Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ have seen a drop in collections this week. Check out how the films performed at the box office and which between the two is turning out to be a winner.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    Most Bollywood movies are failing at dragging the audience to the theatres. Several films have flopped at the box office these days including last month’s release ‘Shamshera’ which starred actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Looking at how the films have been performing lately, the question arises whether the new releases will be a hit among the audience or not. Meanwhile, two films were released last week - 'Ek Villain Returns' on Friday and 'Vikrant Rona' on Thursday. Between these two films, Kiccha Sudeep’s movie has been earning more than Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film.

    Despite having a big star cast that includes Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience, yet, it has not clicked with the audience. On the other hand, ‘Shamshera’ has gone into the category of being the biggest disaster of this year. At the same time, Mrunal Thakur's Pan India film 'Sita Ramam' is releasing on Friday. Meanwhile, take a look at how the films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

    Ek Villain Returns: The multi-starrer film Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’. While the prequel was a hit at the box office, the sequel, which too has been helmed by Mohit Suri, is failing to click with the audience. The film did well on the opening day, but now its graph seems to be falling rapidly. On Wednesday, the film did a business of just Rs 2.40 crore. Now, the total collection of Ek Villain Returns has gone up to Rs 31.80 crore.

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’ is doing better than ‘Ek Villain Returns’. But since the weekend, the graph of Vikrant Rona has completely fallen. While the film did a business of Rs 14.55 crore on the weekend, there has been a huge drop in the collections of the film since Monday. On Wednesday, the total business of Vikrant Rona was just Rs 3 crore. At the same time, till now this film has earned a total of 64.23 crores.

    Rama Rao on Duty: The film, produced by South superstar Ravi Teja, is one of the much-awaited films of this year. This film was also released this Friday at the box office and the film's earnings have been very less since the beginning. According to preliminary figures, Rama Rao On Duty has done a business of only Rs 20 lakh on the sixth day.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
