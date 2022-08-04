Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite ‘boycott’ calls, these films were still a hit at the box office

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 8:37 AM IST

    With only a few days left for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, there are constant calls on social media to boycott Aamir Khan’s film which also stars actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Amidst this, take a look at the list of films that faced a similar situation, yet went on to release on the silver screens and minted money at the box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    Aamir Khan and his production house are all set to release the much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which will hit the theatres on August 11. Just as the day of its release approaches, the promotions for the film’s release are going on in full swing. And amidst this, there have been constant calls for the film’s ‘boycott’ on social media. Film’s lead actor and producer, Aamir Khan, has been facing a lot of flak for his statements, including some from the past, that has made him and his film the centre of many controversies, and at the same time, given rise to ‘boycott’ calls on various social media platforms.

    Image: Official film posters

    Jumping into the controversy was Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who, on Wednesday, alleged that all the negative publicity that is doing rounds around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is an idea of Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, this Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning movie ‘Forest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role, is not the only Bollywood that has faced boycott films in the past. Take a look at some of the films that faced ‘boycott’ calls before their release yet went on to become hit films at the box office.

    ALSO READ: Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

    Image: Official film posters

    Padmavat: Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavat’ saw a little more than ‘boycott’ calls. The film was in the midst of several controversies, including its sets being reportedly vandalised. However, after the film hit the theatres, it was successful in dragging the audience to the theatres.

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Image: Official film posters

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Another film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that faced a similar situation, to that of ‘Padmavat’, was Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Many social media users made calls of boycotting the film but to no avail. In fact, this film is one of the few movies of the Hindi cinema that went on to earn more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, this year.

    Image: Official film posters

    PK: Talk about Aamir Khan and controversial films, and you can’t skip the name of ‘PK’. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘PK’ which starred actors Aamir and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, was also at the receiving front of the boycott films. There were several objections raised to the film that dragged it into multiple controversies, reportedly. Despite all the odds, PK was a success at the box office.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino latest campaign drb

    Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend RBA

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend

    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema RBA

    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema

    Cuteness Alert: Varun Dhawan gets kisses and hugs from his Beagle 'Joey'; watch here RBA

    Cuteness Alert: Varun Dhawan gets kisses and hugs from his Beagle 'Joey'; watch here

    Dia Mirza gets emotional and remembers her late niece Tanya Kakde: 'Life Can Be So So Cruel' RBA

    Dia Mirza gets emotional and remembers her late niece Tanya Kakde: 'Life Can Be So So Cruel'

    Recent Stories

    Tejaswin Shankar, who moved court to compete in CWG, wins historic bronze for India in high jump

    Tejaswin Shankar, who moved court to compete in CWG, wins historic bronze for India in high jump

    Hollywood Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino latest campaign drb

    Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend RBA

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend

    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema RBA

    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema

    Numerology Predictions for August 4 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 4: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon