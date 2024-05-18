Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala looks SEXY in purple low-cut cape jumpsuit

Sobhita Dhulipala grabbed the attention during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, she attended an event at the French Riviera Film Festival. Actress donned a regal purple cape jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura at the ongoing film festival.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala enjoys experimenting with different styles, so it's no surprise that she went absolutely theatrical for her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sobhita was in a daring mood, so she donned a very low-cut purple jumpsuit that went almost all the way to her belly button.

The sexy jumpsuit had a luxurious vibe to it, with flared pants concealing her metallic purple heels.

Sobhita came to Instagram to post a series of steamy photographs and a seductive video wearing Namrata Joshipura's daring attire.

She said, "Had so much fun at last evening's @magnum party at the Cannes Film Festival; their theme was euphoria, wonder, and chill." The music was hard, the drag queens were killing it, the food was delicious, and the vibes were just on. "Life is giving, baby."

Sobhita attended the 2016 film festival to promote her film Raman Raghav 2.0, wearing a classy beige formal suit created by Masaba Gupta.

The look included a high-neck shirt placed beneath a single-breasted jacket that was well made for a slim fit and fastened with a closure button.

On the job front, Sobhita recently appeared in Dev Patel's action-thriller 'Monkey Man,' which follows a young man's search for justice after seeing his mother's death due to corrupt leadership.

His quest suddenly transforms him into a saviour for the oppressed, evoking the film's titular character. Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar are among the other cast members.