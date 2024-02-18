Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding ceremonies are spread over three days, starting on February 19. Yusuf Ibrahim is the security consultant for several celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating for a long time, are getting married shortly in Goa. The preparations are in full swing. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and their family arrived at the Goa airport on Saturday, escorted by Yusuf Ibrahim, who has previously handled protection for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, to mention a few.

According to reports, both Rakul and Jackky have recruited Yusuf to guarantee no security breaches. Yusuf Ibrahim, who has managed the security for numerous high-profile weddings, has spoken up about the problems of keeping everything in order.

He told TOI, “It is not tough if we plan it accurately and execute it properly. Maintaining secrecy and security is always the top priority., They are invited guests with love and respect… so they have a free hand to do what they want to.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani first met as neighbours in Mumbai. Rakul declared their romance public on her 31st birthday, October 10, 2021, with an Instagram photo of the couple holding hands and strolling together. Jackky wished her a happy birthday, noting that she means everything to him. Nearly two and a half years later, the couple is ready to tie the knot in a grandiose ceremony in Goa on February 21. The festivities will last three days, beginning on February 19.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky arrived in Goa late Saturday night. Rakul looked joyful and radiant in an orange pantsuit with a pink crop top, while Jackky looked dashing in a grey shirt. He followed Rakul as she walked to the car. Rakul accessorised her ensemble with gold earrings, white trainers and a yellow purse. She flushed as paparazzi snapped her photographs.

Yusuf also serves as a security consultant for other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra. He is regularly part of Alia's security detail when she travels for film promotions or visits other places.