    Photos: Alia Bhatt at Poacher’s London premiere; actress looks stunning in Sabyasachi saree

    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attends Poacher’s London premiere in a black Sabyasachi Saree. She was posing with her sister Shaheen and mother, Soni Razdan. The trailer of Poacher was released recently. The series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Alia Bhatt turned heads when she attended Poacher's London premiere dressed in a black velvet sari. The style has been trending on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    There was no doubt that Alia looked magnificent. She resorted to Instagram stories to post photographs from the occasion. She was seen going with her sister Shaheen and mother, Soni Razdan. The trailer for Poacher was just released in India.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia was seen overlooking her attire. She mentioned Today (red rose emoji). In the next two photos, she gave a closer look at the sari.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Posting a black and white picture with Shaheen Bhatt, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wrote, “With my best, @shaheenb.” 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta wrote, conceived, and directed the series, which stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Posting a black and white picture with Shaheen Bhatt, Alia wrote, “With my best, @shaheenb.” 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    It follows a group of Indian Forest Service personnel, NGO workers, police constables, and ordinary citizens who risk their lives to investigate this crime.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    After much anticipation, the creators have unveiled the teaser, which features Alia Bhatt and will premiere internationally on February 23.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The two-minute and thirty-second clip reveals an infamous and horrifying operation involving elephant poaching for the ivory trade.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    It shows the officials' powerlessness as they work together to bring the perpetrators to justice. The suspense rises towards the end of the trailer as the web of crime becomes increasingly tangled.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The forest, home to elephants and various other species, was always intended to be a safe sanctuary for them until poachers arrived.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Poachers, by intruding, invading, and murdering brutally, have put several creatures on the endangered list.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia dressed boldly and elegantly in Sabyasachi for the special screening in London. After delivering a smart casual appearance in a classy pantsuit for the promotional event, the diva changes into her best ethnic avatar for the following. Alia wore a stunning Sabyasachi saree and a black velvet traditional drape, paired with a characteristic sleeveless top.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the saree is gorgeous, her accessories drew our attention. She completed her Sabyasachi look with a stacked pearl choker and matching earrings. Alia's beauty options included a flaming red lip instead of her neutral tint.

