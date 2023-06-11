Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend

Here's everything you need to know about Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's 25-year-old entrepreneur alleged boyfriend Vedant Mahajan.

Nysa Devgan, Ajay and Kajol's daughter, is frequently in the headlines because her images of her partying with her friends in various locations worldwide go popular on the internet. Nysa's photos feature her BFF Orha Awatramani, nicknamed Orry, and her supposed boyfriend Vedant Mahajan.

It is said that Vedant and Nysa have kept their personal lives private, but their attendance at gatherings has aroused suspicion among admirers. Nysa and Vedant are close friends of Orry. The duo's chemistry and public outings have sparked curiosity and added another fascination to Vedant Mahajan's life.

Who is Vedant Mahajan?

Vedant Mahajan, a 25-year-old entrepreneur, co-owns the event management firm MVM Entertainment with his buddies Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgan attend their rich and expensive parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London.

It all started when Vedant and his two pals hosted New Year's Eve parties for their schoolmates on his terrace for three years, from 2014 to 2016, because they couldn't get into the clubs. With over 500 individuals in attendance, Mumbai nightclubs and hotels asked them to organise parties for them.

Vedant moved to London in 2019 to pursue a Masters in Entrepreneurship and began arranging individualised events for South Asian students. When the Covid-19 outbreak thwarted his ambitions, Vedant regrouped and began hosting parties for London nightclubs. Several superstars have performed at his events, including Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester.